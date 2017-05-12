Refugee claimants coming to Canada through the United States not new

One spring morning, Alfredo Rivas and his wife, who was seven months pregnant, grabbed the small bags containing their remaining belongings and headed north to Canada, a place they'd never seen. A week earlier, they'd decided to leave New York City amid worries the U.S. president's promise to crack down on illegal immigration would put them at risk of being deported back to wartorn El Salvador.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.