Refugee claimants coming to Canada th...

Refugee claimants coming to Canada through the United States not new

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

One spring morning, Alfredo Rivas and his wife, who was seven months pregnant, grabbed the small bags containing their remaining belongings and headed north to Canada, a place they'd never seen. A week earlier, they'd decided to leave New York City amid worries the U.S. president's promise to crack down on illegal immigration would put them at risk of being deported back to wartorn El Salvador.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ontario making abortion pill Mifegymiso free fo... Fri Pastor Don Juan M... 2
News Politics Briefing: Conservatives hit membership... Thu MeanWhile 1
News StatCan says rapidly aging population still yie... May 3 Ya political votes 1
News Grandpa loves his detached house: Why Canada's ... May 3 cheaper 2 stay at... 1
News Brief relief promised for six Canadians with ra... May 3 Old Millennia Tramp 1
News Chamber to have local voice in Ottawa - The Let... May 2 Bob closed Herald... 1
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... May 2 watching livonia 45
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,335 • Total comments across all topics: 280,826,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC