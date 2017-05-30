Red Cross official says fentanyl a ri...

Red Cross official says fentanyl a risk; first-aiders can say no to CPR

Saturday May 27

A Canadian Red Cross official says he sympathizes with a Manitoba postal worker who refused to perform CPR on a woman he feared might have overdosed on fentanyl. "I can't imagine the feeling that he or she was going through, knowing that they could have or wanted to help, yet they were more fearful for themself in that case," said Don Marentette, the agency's director of first-aid programs.

