Rapidly aging suburbs pose a challeng...

Rapidly aging suburbs pose a challenge to residents, urban planners alike

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: 680News

Superheated housing market notwithstanding, 81-year-old Ashley Anthony says he has no plans to give up the detached three-bedroom suburban house he has lived in for the past 43 years. His three kids have long since moved out, but this corner of Brampton, Ont., northwest of Toronto, is still home for Anthony and his 77-year-old wife Gladys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News StatCan says rapidly aging population still yie... 1 hr Ya political votes 1
News Grandpa loves his detached house: Why Canada's ... 1 hr cheaper 2 stay at... 1
News Brief relief promised for six Canadians with ra... 14 hr Old Millennia Tramp 1
News Chamber to have local voice in Ottawa - The Let... Tue Bob closed Herald... 1
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... Tue watching livonia 45
News 'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries... May 1 Eastside Memo 21
News With O'Leary out, Conservative leadership candi... Apr 30 Bee-have 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,548 • Total comments across all topics: 280,752,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC