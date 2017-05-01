Ranks of seniors catch up, pass young...

Ranks of seniors catch up, pass young people in Canada, census numbers to show

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The News

But they represent a growing challenge for the country, and Kershaw, 42, will be counting on younger age groups to protect and support the services that seniors need as Canada bears witness to a historic greying of its population. The next batch of numbers from the 2016 census, due Wednesday, is expected to show that thanks to aging baby boomers, there are as many seniors in Canada as young people, if not more - the first time in Canadian history that has been the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chamber to have local voice in Ottawa - The Let... 3 hr Bob closed Herald... 1
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 7 hr watching livonia 45
News 'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries... Mon Eastside Memo 21
News With O'Leary out, Conservative leadership candi... Sun Bee-have 1
News Ellen Gibb: Canada's oldest person turns 112 Sun Underlined and ta... 2
News Federal government's position on Manitoba borde... Sun fears-of-trump 1
News Ontario making abortion pill Mifegymiso free fo... Sun Meg 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,316 • Total comments across all topics: 280,724,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC