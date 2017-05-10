Quebec workers start to feel effects ...

Quebec workers start to feel effects of U.S.-Canada softwood lumber battle

GlobalNews

Hundreds of Quebec forestry workers are experiencing the first sour tastes from the softwood lumber battle with the United States as they prepare for the start of layoffs. Starting Monday, Resolute Forest Products is cutting shifts at seven sawmills and delaying the start of forest operations that will affect 1,282 workers.

Chicago, IL

