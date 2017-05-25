Quebec resort in town of Charlevoix to host next year's G7 meetings
Canada will play host to next year's meeting of G7 leaders at a remote luxury resort in the Charlevoix region of Quebec, The Canadian Press has learned. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to make the announcement at some point during this year's G7 meetings, which get underway Friday in Sicily.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chilliwack Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Severe Thunderstorm watch for south of North Bay
|1 hr
|Good 4 em
|1
|As they turn 83, surviving Dionne quintuplets s...
|1 hr
|Good 4 em
|1
|Short in length; long in talent: Canadian talen...
|2 hr
|LURCH PILASTER
|1
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|10 hr
|Jason redner
|5
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|11 hr
|TOBACCO TRUTH
|81
|The new Conservative leader must look beyond th...
|13 hr
|as uk-criticizes-...
|1
|Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea...
|13 hr
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC