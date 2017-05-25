Quebec resort in town of Charlevoix t...

Quebec resort in town of Charlevoix to host next year's G7 meetings

Canada will play host to next year's meeting of G7 leaders at a remote luxury resort in the Charlevoix region of Quebec, The Canadian Press has learned. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to make the announcement at some point during this year's G7 meetings, which get underway Friday in Sicily.

