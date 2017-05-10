Quebec hardest hit as battle against ...

Quebec hardest hit as battle against floods continues in communities across Canada

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Thousands of Canadians across the country spent the weekend in a desperate struggle with rising floodwaters caused by unusually persistent rainfall. Quebec has been hardest hit, with nearly 1,900 flooded homes in roughly 130 municipalities, from the Ontario border in the west, to the Gaspe peninsula.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) 2 hr justified 21
News Son of late PM Pierre Trudeau becomes Canada's ... (Oct '15) 3 hr Trudeau your Pres... 32
News Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13) 4 hr Macron your Presi... 3
News A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over... 16 hr Max 1
News John Ivison: Late in the CPC leadership race, C... 23 hr frank 1
News Award-winning author Richard Wagamese honoured ... 23 hr frank 1
News Gatineau ready with list of requests for Armed ... Sun DND there 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,314 • Total comments across all topics: 280,867,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC