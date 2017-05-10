Provinces see efforts, costs of ending pot prohibition through different lenses
Provinces have been protesting the large volume of work and heavy costs they say the Trudeau government has piled on them in its rush to legalize recreational cannabis across Canada by next year. Unlike other members of the federation, New Brunswick isn't pressing for federal compensation to cover the bills of pot legalization, nor is it in a particular scramble to draw up the plans, the province's health minister said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did the Greens split the vote with the NDP? Or ...
|3 hr
|Americas
|1
|OPINION: Canada's broken military justice
|3 hr
|Americas
|1
|Canadian soldier in custody after secret record...
|3 hr
|Americas
|1
|Tax-efficient strategies for stretching your ne...
|5 hr
|Central America
|2
|Uranium mine cleanup moves ahead, but Saskatche...
|5 hr
|Radon
|1
|Defence policy review to be released after Trud...
|6 hr
|DND
|1
|Elevator incident reports reveal litany of mise...
|6 hr
|Wipe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC