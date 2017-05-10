Provinces see efforts, costs of endin...

Provinces see efforts, costs of ending pot prohibition through different lenses

Provinces have been protesting the large volume of work and heavy costs they say the Trudeau government has piled on them in its rush to legalize recreational cannabis across Canada by next year. Unlike other members of the federation, New Brunswick isn't pressing for federal compensation to cover the bills of pot legalization, nor is it in a particular scramble to draw up the plans, the province's health minister said.

Chicago, IL

