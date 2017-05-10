Pride Toronto asks for continued fund...

Pride Toronto asks for continued funding amid debate over police participation

The head of Canada's largest Pride parade is petitioning Toronto officials to keep an annual grant as debate over police participation in the event continues. Olivia Nuamah, the executive director of Pride Toronto, is expected to make a case Monday to a city committee weighing the fate of the roughly $260,000 subsidy to the event.

