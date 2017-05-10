Petawawa soldier cleared of sex assault, drunkenness charges
A Canadian Forces corporal charged with sexual assault and drunkenness has been found not guilty on both counts by a military court. Cpl. Simon Cadieux was charged last year following an alleged incident in Jamaica in November 2015, where he was serving as a member of the Canadian Special Operations Regiment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tucker Carlson Rips Mexican Town Angry About Il...
|1 hr
|tomin cali
|3
|'Whole body was smoking:' Kids throw dog into f...
|6 hr
|Cooper Joe Namath
|6
|Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13)
|21 hr
|Stop Statism
|4
|So, Mexicans Are Mad About Illegal Immigrant Cr...
|Fri
|tomin cali
|1
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|Fri
|Stop Statism
|29
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Fri
|Russian Billionaires
|10
|Tax-efficient strategies for stretching your ne...
|Fri
|PILASTER Out of C...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC