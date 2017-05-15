PETA offering $5K reward for information on Manitoba dog burned in fire
Polo is recovering at a Winnipeg animal hospital after he was tossed into a firepit this month. PETA is now offering a reward leading to an arrest in the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario MPP Jagmeet Singh readies launch for fe...
|1 hr
|King Pin Jagmeat
|1
|The real wedges in the Conservative leadership ...
|12 hr
|JustUs Radio Network
|1
|The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble
|13 hr
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|2
|Elevator incident reports reveal litany of mise...
|15 hr
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|4
|Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13)
|19 hr
|Stop Statism
|6
|'Whole body was smoking:' Kids throw dog into f...
|21 hr
|Cooper Joe Namath
|8
|Mexico Abuses Their Own Illegal Immigrants (Oct '15)
|Mon
|Grecian Formula d...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC