Payday lenders starting to feel pinch...

Payday lenders starting to feel pinch from new Alberta regulations

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

The garish yellow storefronts promising quick and easy cash are starting to dwindle in Alberta as the payday loan industry says provincial regulations put in place last year have made its signature product unsustainable. The number of payday stores has dropped to about 195 from some 220 this time last year, according to Service Alberta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Unique art display in Wolfville brings attentio... (Oct '15) 2 hr God 3
News Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13) 6 hr Jared Axelrod Dem... 5
News Moira Walley-Beckett talks 'accidental feminist... 14 hr Gail 1
News Tucker Carlson Rips Mexican Town Angry About Il... 23 hr tomin cali 3
News 'Whole body was smoking:' Kids throw dog into f... Sat Cooper Joe Namath 6
News So, Mexicans Are Mad About Illegal Immigrant Cr... Fri tomin cali 1
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) Fri Stop Statism 29
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,030 • Total comments across all topics: 281,009,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC