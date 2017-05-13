Overcoming the stigma around addiction and treatment facilities

Dan puts his fork down and smiles as he explains to his three lunch companions what it's like when people learn he has an addiction. "It's like that scene from 'The Elephant Man,' where he says, 'I am not an elephant! I am a man!' " says the neatly dressed retired businessman, mimicking the character's voice from the classic 1980s film about a man shunned because of his physical deformities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.