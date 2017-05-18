Ottawa to explain how it will impose a carbon tax on provinces today
Provinces have until the end of 2018 to introduce a price on carbon or Ottawa will impose its own model instead, a technical paper on the federal carbon-pricing scheme will say today. Environment Minister Catherine McKenna will make public the paper, which proposes to give provinces three options for pricing carbon: legislate their own levy on emissions starting at $10 a tonne, legislate their own cap-and-trade system which can show it will produce equivalent cuts in emissions as a carbon tax, or use a hybrid model largely based on Alberta's program which Ottawa will impose itself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|36 min
|Lets B Fair
|12
|Elevator mishap reports reveal litany of misery...
|8 hr
|idiocy there 2
|1
|Kim ThAoy's plea to Canada: 'Help refugees the ...
|11 hr
|Frank hoffa
|1
|Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown...
|Wed
|Faith
|2
|Clark to continue governing B.C.
|Wed
|LMLS
|1
|The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom...
|Wed
|LMLS
|1
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Tue
|Lottery Traitors
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC