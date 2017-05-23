Ottawa to announce crackdown on boats...

Ottawa to announce crackdown on boats abandoned on Canadian coasts

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

Sunken sailboats, derelict ships and rusted-out bulk carriers - the abandoned stuff of Maritime pursuits left to sully the country's coastline seem as inescapably tied to our oceans as tides and sand. But Canada's transport minister is taking aim at the seafaring wreckage he says poses an environmental and navigation risk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma... 2 hr Conservative Conq... 11
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 2 hr David is scum 60
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) 10 hr What Brexxland 30
News Chong cruises to victory (Oct '08) 14 hr manchester-blast 18
News Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10) Mon Halton UK News 14
News Immigrants to Canada helped build the nation Mon First Nations Wat... 1
News O'Leary support base split on Bernier, official... Mon Stop Statism 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,415 • Total comments across all topics: 281,234,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC