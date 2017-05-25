Ontario man loses bid to avoid extradition in child porn distribution case
A man who voluntarily told an Ontario court he had distributed child porn in an effort to avoid facing a related charge in the U.S. has lost another bid to stave off extradition. Brandon William Lane,of Kingston, Ont., had pushed for a judicial review after the minister of justice upheld an order for his extradition, but that appeal was denied earlier this month.
