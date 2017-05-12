Northumberland Ferries, ferry worker, businessmen praise long-term commitment
The company that operates the ferry service between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia is endorsing the federal government's plan to put the service up for bids. Northumberland Ferries Ltd. issued a news release Friday after Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay announced government was seeking a new 20-year commitment for the service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
