NAFTA checklist: A handy guide to key issues, as formal process set to start
The formal process in renegotiating the 1993 North American Free Trade Agreement has begun. The U.S. administration served notice Thursday that it will enter discussions with Canada and Mexico, following a 90-day consultation period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges...
|41 min
|Smell farts
|19
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|2 hr
|cough cough
|21
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|5 hr
|Storm damage
|1
|Government must have power in approval of infra...
|5 hr
|Money Changers
|1
|Severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of so...
|21 hr
|storm watch lifted
|1
|Severe thunderstorm watch issued for much of so...
|22 hr
|Hail 2 as USA ham...
|1
|Elevator mishap reports reveal litany of misery...
|Thu
|idiocy there 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC