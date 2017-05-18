Morning Update newsletter: Calgary police begin a Canadian first;...
Calgary begins Canada's first external audit of sexual-assault case files The Calgary Police Service has begun reviewing closed sexual-assault cases with outside advocates, a Canadian first. The force is auditing closed cases in tandem with representatives from sex-assault centres, medical staff and an official with Alberta's Ministry of the Status of Women.
