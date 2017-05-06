More than 400 soldiers helping with Q...

More than 400 soldiers helping with Quebec floods

15 hrs ago Read more: Medincine Hat News

More than 400 soldiers headed to various regions of Quebec on Saturday to help cope with the heavy flooding caused by unrelenting rain in Central and Eastern Canada in recent days. The Canadian Forces personnel were deployed to western and central Quebec and in and around the Montreal area as water levels continued to threaten hundreds of residences.

Chicago, IL

