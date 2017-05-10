Moira Walley-Beckett talks 'accidental feminist' 'Anne' as show hits Netflix
The explosion in scripted content has opened the door to a new generation of female stars and showrunners, and as a result, gender has become an increasingly important factor in storytelling's point of view. Series such as the female prison drama "Orange is the New Black," created by Jenji Kohan and returning for a fifth season next month on Netflix, have led the way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Whole body was smoking:' Kids throw dog into f...
|6 hr
|Truth 12
|2
|Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13)
|10 hr
|Stop Statism
|4
|So, Mexicans Are Mad About Illegal Immigrant Cr...
|17 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|17 hr
|Stop Statism
|29
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|19 hr
|Russian Billionaires
|10
|Tax-efficient strategies for stretching your ne...
|22 hr
|PILASTER Out of C...
|1
|Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C...
|Thu
|Comey a KarmaCham...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC