Moira Walley-Beckett talks 'accidenta...

Moira Walley-Beckett talks 'accidental feminist' 'Anne' as show hits Netflix

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

The explosion in scripted content has opened the door to a new generation of female stars and showrunners, and as a result, gender has become an increasingly important factor in storytelling's point of view. Series such as the female prison drama "Orange is the New Black," created by Jenji Kohan and returning for a fifth season next month on Netflix, have led the way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Whole body was smoking:' Kids throw dog into f... 6 hr Truth 12 2
News Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13) 10 hr Stop Statism 4
News So, Mexicans Are Mad About Illegal Immigrant Cr... 17 hr tomin cali 1
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) 17 hr Stop Statism 29
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) 19 hr Russian Billionaires 10
News Tax-efficient strategies for stretching your ne... 22 hr PILASTER Out of C... 1
News Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C... Thu Comey a KarmaCham... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,639 • Total comments across all topics: 280,976,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC