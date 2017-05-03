Mexicans shocked by assault on family...

Mexicans shocked by assault on family involving rape, murder

10 hrs ago

Mexicans accustomed to violent crime are in shock over the brutality of an assault in which assailants raped a woman and her 14-year-old daughter, killed her 3-year-old son, beat the husband, stole the family's pickup truck and left them on the side of a dark highway. The family had to walk about a mile to the nearest toll booth to seek help with the dead boy in their arms, according to a statement from the National Security Commission.

