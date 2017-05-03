Mexicans shocked by assault on family involving rape, murder
Mexicans accustomed to violent crime are in shock over the brutality of an assault in which assailants raped a woman and her 14-year-old daughter, killed her 3-year-old son, beat the husband, stole the family's pickup truck and left them on the side of a dark highway. The family had to walk about a mile to the nearest toll booth to seek help with the dead boy in their arms, according to a statement from the National Security Commission.
