Mexican mob attacks Russian man in Ca...

Mexican mob attacks Russian man in Cancun over insults

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: The Star Online

A mob of angry Mexicans attacked a Russian man in the Caribbean resort of Cancun with sticks and rocks over his repeated insults against locals, and the 42-year-old man was accused of fatally stabbing a youth in the melee, authorities said on Saturday. Police rescued the Russian, identified as Aleksei Makeev, after the crowd stormed his apartment on Friday night, said Guillermo Brahms, secretary general of Benito Juarez municipality, which encompasses Cancun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 2 hr Minnie Appolis Tw... 24
News Workers at Toronto marijuana dispensary Canna C... 3 hr Daley 1
News O'Leary support base split on Bernier, official... 4 hr MP Mike Chong 2 e... 1
News El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges... Fri Smell farts 19
News Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar... Fri Storm damage 1
News Government must have power in approval of infra... Fri Money Changers 1
News Severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of so... Thu storm watch lifted 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,950 • Total comments across all topics: 281,162,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC