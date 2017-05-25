Mayors across Canada urge federal gov...

Mayors across Canada urge federal government to lead on overdose deaths crisis

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: 680News

Mayors across Canada are calling for federal leadership on the "national emergency" of overdoses by ensuring provinces provide timely access to addiction treatment and by launching public education campaigns. Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson, who heads a task force of the big city mayors caucus on the opioid crisis, said he and his counterparts in 12 other cities agree the situation is so dire that Ottawa must take a leadership role if jurisdictions are not moving fast enough to save lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... 3 hr Jason redner 5
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 5 hr TOBACCO TRUTH 81
News The new Conservative leader must look beyond th... 7 hr as uk-criticizes-... 1
News Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea... 7 hr uk-criticizes-us-... 2
News Alberta's British invasion: Massive military ba... 7 hr uk-criticizes-us-... 1
News Immigrants to Canada helped build the nation Wed Portly in McNeil 3
News Remembering a year of meeting people Wed Dave Rodgers GPO 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,158 • Total comments across all topics: 281,286,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC