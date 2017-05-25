Mayors across Canada urge federal government to lead on overdose deaths crisis
Mayors across Canada are calling for federal leadership on the "national emergency" of overdoses by ensuring provinces provide timely access to addiction treatment and by launching public education campaigns. Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson, who heads a task force of the big city mayors caucus on the opioid crisis, said he and his counterparts in 12 other cities agree the situation is so dire that Ottawa must take a leadership role if jurisdictions are not moving fast enough to save lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|3 hr
|Jason redner
|5
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|5 hr
|TOBACCO TRUTH
|81
|The new Conservative leader must look beyond th...
|7 hr
|as uk-criticizes-...
|1
|Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea...
|7 hr
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|2
|Alberta's British invasion: Massive military ba...
|7 hr
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|1
|Immigrants to Canada helped build the nation
|Wed
|Portly in McNeil
|3
|Remembering a year of meeting people
|Wed
|Dave Rodgers GPO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC