Manitoba sets up reception centre for asylum-seeking border crossers

17 hrs ago Read more: The News

The Manitoba government is transforming a former seniors residence into a reception centre for asylum-seekers who walk across the border. The centre is being set up in Gretna, Man., an official border crossing close to Emerson where refugee claimants have been walking through fields to reach Canada from the United States.

Chicago, IL

