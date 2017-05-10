Mandatory minimum changes one part of...

Mandatory minimum changes one part of planned overhaul of justice system

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

The Liberal government is set to begin tackling mandatory minimum sentences this spring, but advocates for reform have been waiting a long time for the promise to play out. "It's something the government promised long ago and its delivery is overdue," said Eric Gottardi, a Vancouver defence lawyer and past chair of the criminal justice section at the Canadian Bar Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over... 13 min Max 1
News John Ivison: Late in the CPC leadership race, C... 7 hr frank 1
News Award-winning author Richard Wagamese honoured ... 7 hr frank 1
News Gatineau ready with list of requests for Armed ... 15 hr DND there 1
News Posted: 45 minutes agoComments (0)Gas prices al... 19 hr Pea under the SHELL 1
News Refugee claimants coming to Canada through the ... Sat tomin cali 5
News Ontario making abortion pill Mifegymiso free fo... May 5 Pastor Don Juan M... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,312 • Total comments across all topics: 280,851,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC