Manchester bombing: Continuing coverage

Manchester bombing: Continuing coverage

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

Reports out of Manchester, an industrial city in the northwest of England, late Monday night were a mix of horror and confusion. By morning in Atlantic Canada, the reality was all too clear.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 2 hr Sanjay 59
News Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma... 3 hr The Feckless Five 10
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) 6 hr What Brexxland 30
News Chong cruises to victory (Oct '08) 10 hr manchester-blast 18
News Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10) Mon Halton UK News 14
News Immigrants to Canada helped build the nation Mon First Nations Wat... 1
News O'Leary support base split on Bernier, official... Mon Stop Statism 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,525 • Total comments across all topics: 281,230,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC