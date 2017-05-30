Longshot Obhrai has made his mark on CPC leadership race
Conservative MP Deepak Obhrai stands in the House of Commons during question period in Ottawa, Friday, May 30, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand Deepak Obhrai admits with a laugh that it would take a "miracle" for him to win the Conservative leadership race this weekend But after nine months on the campaign trail, the veteran Calgary Forest Lawn MP calls himself a "happy camper" as the race comes to a close on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An ailing boy, a residential school infirmary a...
|8 hr
|Secret agentman
|25
|Tiny P.E.I. hamlet readies Stompin' Tom Centre ...
|9 hr
|Skinners Pond PEI
|1
|Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown...
|Wed
|Kaybob
|6
|Mall a reason for Premium excitement (Apr '12)
|May 31
|Ivanka Trump brands
|3
|Businessman Kevin O'Leary to run for Conservati...
|May 30
|Andrew Sheer Luck
|2
|Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma...
|May 30
|Conservative Kong...
|13
|MMIWG inquiry delays community visits until fal...
|May 30
|Idiot Child
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC