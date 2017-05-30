Longshot Obhrai has made his mark on CPC leadership race

Conservative MP Deepak Obhrai stands in the House of Commons during question period in Ottawa, Friday, May 30, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand Deepak Obhrai admits with a laugh that it would take a "miracle" for him to win the Conservative leadership race this weekend But after nine months on the campaign trail, the veteran Calgary Forest Lawn MP calls himself a "happy camper" as the race comes to a close on Saturday.

