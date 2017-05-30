Longshot Obhrai has made his mark on ...

Longshot Obhrai has made his mark on CPC leadership race

Saturday May 27 Read more: Canada.com

Conservative MP Deepak Obhrai stands in the House of Commons during question period in Ottawa, Friday, May 30, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand Deepak Obhrai admits with a laugh that it would take a "miracle" for him to win the Conservative leadership race this weekend But after nine months on the campaign trail, the veteran Calgary Forest Lawn MP calls himself a "happy camper" as the race comes to a close on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

