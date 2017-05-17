Liberals briefing select allies on lo...

Liberals briefing select allies on long-awaited defence policy overhaul

Barriere Star Journal

The Liberal government has been providing select allies with what officials say is a broad overview of its long-awaited defence policy update, even as Canadians wait for the specifics. Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan revealed Monday that the government would release the policy update to Canadians on June 7 - after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets fellow NATO leaders next week.

Chicago, IL

