Key Mexico-US border crossing remains closed after damage

22 hrs ago

A major commercial border crossing between the U.S. and Mexico will remain closed this week as a result of damaging winds and rain. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says in a statement that the World Trade Bridge connecting Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, and Laredo, Texas, will hopefully reopen on May 29. Strong winds Sunday afternoon ripped roofing off port-of-entry buildings, flipped over tractor-trailers, knocked out power and soaked computers on the Mexican side.

