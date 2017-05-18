Kevin Martin of Calgary wins fifth season of 'Big Brother Canada'
Kevin Martin, left, takes the Big Brother Canada Season 5 crown as host Arisa Cox looks on in this undated handout photo. Kevin Martin of Calgary won the fifth season of "Big Brother Canada" in Thursday night's finale on Global.
