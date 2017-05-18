Kevin Martin of Calgary wins fifth se...

Kevin Martin of Calgary wins fifth season of 'Big Brother Canada'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Penticton Herald

Kevin Martin, left, takes the Big Brother Canada Season 5 crown as host Arisa Cox looks on in this undated handout photo. Kevin Martin of Calgary won the fifth season of "Big Brother Canada" in Thursday night's finale on Global.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges... 1 hr New Resident 12
News Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar... 2 hr Storm damage 1
News Government must have power in approval of infra... 2 hr Money Changers 1
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 3 hr Lets B Fair 20
News Severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of so... 18 hr storm watch lifted 1
News Severe thunderstorm watch issued for much of so... 18 hr Hail 2 as USA ham... 1
News Elevator mishap reports reveal litany of misery... Thu idiocy there 2 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,677 • Total comments across all topics: 281,133,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC