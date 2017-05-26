Job 1 for next Tory leader: reuniting...

Job 1 for next Tory leader: reuniting party after marathon leadership race

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: 680News

Conservative leadership candidate Maxime Bernier speaks during the Conservative Party of Canada leadership debate in Toronto on Wednesday April 26, 2017. The 13 candidates vying to lead the federal Conservatives make their final pitches to party faithful today, at which point, the marathon leadership race will be all over but the crying for 12 of them.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette OTTAWA - The 13 candidates vying to lead the federal Conservatives make their final pitches to party faithful today - at which point, the marathon leadership race will be all over but the crying for 12 of them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As they turn 83, surviving Dionne quintuplets s... 13 min Brent 2
News Medicine Hat MP Motz endorses Erin Oa Toole for... 21 min Brent 1
News Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid... 26 min Mother Nature 1
News Severe Thunderstorm watch for south of North Bay 14 hr Good 4 em 1
News Short in length; long in talent: Canadian talen... 16 hr LURCH PILASTER 1
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... 23 hr Jason redner 5
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... Thu TOBACCO TRUTH 81
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,835 • Total comments across all topics: 281,306,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC