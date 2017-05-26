Job 1 for next Tory leader: reuniting party after marathon leadership race
Conservative leadership candidate Maxime Bernier speaks during the Conservative Party of Canada leadership debate in Toronto on Wednesday April 26, 2017. The 13 candidates vying to lead the federal Conservatives make their final pitches to party faithful today, at which point, the marathon leadership race will be all over but the crying for 12 of them.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette OTTAWA - The 13 candidates vying to lead the federal Conservatives make their final pitches to party faithful today - at which point, the marathon leadership race will be all over but the crying for 12 of them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As they turn 83, surviving Dionne quintuplets s...
|13 min
|Brent
|2
|Medicine Hat MP Motz endorses Erin Oa Toole for...
|21 min
|Brent
|1
|Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid...
|26 min
|Mother Nature
|1
|Severe Thunderstorm watch for south of North Bay
|14 hr
|Good 4 em
|1
|Short in length; long in talent: Canadian talen...
|16 hr
|LURCH PILASTER
|1
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|23 hr
|Jason redner
|5
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|Thu
|TOBACCO TRUTH
|81
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC