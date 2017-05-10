Homes evacuated and highways closed a...

Homes evacuated and highways closed as flooding hits B.C. Interior

Homes have been evacuated and highways closed throughout British Columbia's Interior after heavy rains caused flooding throughout the region. B.C. Premier Christy Clark is expected to be in Cache Creek late Saturday morning to survey part of the damage.

