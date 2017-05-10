His trade czar now nearly in place, Trump wants 'massive' NAFTA negotiation

President Donald Trump says he's ready to start a major renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, now that his trade czar is poised to achieve a long-awaited confirmation by the U.S. Senate. The upper chamber voted 81-15 to impose closure Thursday on the nomination of Robert Lighthizer, which indicates that after a few more days of debate he'll almost certainly win a final vote and be in place next week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.