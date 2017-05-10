His trade czar now nearly in place, T...

His trade czar now nearly in place, Trump wants 'massive' NAFTA negotiation

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

President Donald Trump says he's ready to start a major renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, now that his trade czar is poised to achieve a long-awaited confirmation by the U.S. Senate. The upper chamber voted 81-15 to impose closure Thursday on the nomination of Robert Lighthizer, which indicates that after a few more days of debate he'll almost certainly win a final vote and be in place next week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) 13 hr Brexx 28
News Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C... 21 hr Comey a KarmaCham... 3
News 'Whole body was smoking:' Kids throw dog into f... 22 hr Kim Jong is ILL 1
News Chong cruises to victory (Oct '08) Wed Revive the Torys eh 17
News Motz throws Tory leadership support behind Erin... Wed who r Tools 1
News Brad Trost's Bill To Privatize CBC Fails Specta... Wed who r Tools 1
News Too many Canadians are unaware of wintertime ri... Wed River Floods there 2 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,106 • Total comments across all topics: 280,952,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC