High employees mean higher costs when marijuana legalized, oil and gas CEOs warn
The issue of drug use is closely watched in the industry, where workers tend to be young and hazards include long commutes to and from remote drilling sites, wells that produce poisonous or explosive gas and exposure to heavy machinery. Many oil and gas companies have strict bans on alcohol and drugs at work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries...
|11 min
|Eastside Memo
|21
|With O'Leary out, Conservative leadership candi...
|14 hr
|Bee-have
|1
|Ellen Gibb: Canada's oldest person turns 112
|16 hr
|Underlined and ta...
|2
|Federal government's position on Manitoba borde...
|Sun
|fears-of-trump
|1
|Ontario making abortion pill Mifegymiso free fo...
|Sun
|Meg
|1
|Donald Trump - Did trade deficit cause slow gro...
|Sat
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|2
|'We knew this was coming': Manitoba lumber comp...
|Sat
|Waikiki Vermin
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC