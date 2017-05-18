Grand chief's 120-km walk to counter Canada 150 festivities, honour resilience
Grand Chief Derek Nepinak of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs discusses the ongoing rejection of Canada's Bill C-33, the "First Nations Control of First Nations Education Act" during a news conference in Ottawa on April 28, 2014. A Manitoba indigenous leader plans to walk 120 kilometres next month in a decidedly different commemoration of Canada's 150th birthday.
