Government must have power in approval of infrastructure bank deals: Barton

Yesterday

The man who played a lead role in drawing up the blueprint for Canada's proposed infrastructure bank says the agency should not be completely independent of political oversight. Cabinet needs to have a say in the selection of projects supported through the bank, which is designed to merge public and private cash for infrastructure, said Dominic Barton, chair of the government's influential economic growth council.

