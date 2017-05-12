Globe and Mail wins in 11 of 21 categories at National Newspaper Awards

The Globe and Mail won 11 of the 21 categories at the National Newspaper Awards on Friday, and the newspaper's Mark MacKinnon was named 2016 Journalist of the Year. MacKinnon was chosen for his report on the Syrian teenagers who sparked the Syrian war, Britain's referendum on the European Union, the attempted coup in Turkey, and the period of instability that is gripping the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.