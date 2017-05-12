Globe and Mail wins in 11 of 21 categories at National Newspaper Awards
The Globe and Mail won 11 of the 21 categories at the National Newspaper Awards on Friday, and the newspaper's Mark MacKinnon was named 2016 Journalist of the Year. MacKinnon was chosen for his report on the Syrian teenagers who sparked the Syrian war, Britain's referendum on the European Union, the attempted coup in Turkey, and the period of instability that is gripping the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee claimants coming to Canada through the ...
|5 hr
|tomin cali
|5
|Ontario making abortion pill Mifegymiso free fo...
|Fri
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|2
|Politics Briefing: Conservatives hit membership...
|Thu
|MeanWhile
|1
|StatCan says rapidly aging population still yie...
|May 3
|Ya political votes
|1
|Grandpa loves his detached house: Why Canada's ...
|May 3
|cheaper 2 stay at...
|1
|Brief relief promised for six Canadians with ra...
|May 3
|Old Millennia Tramp
|1
|Chamber to have local voice in Ottawa - The Let...
|May 2
|Bob closed Herald...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC