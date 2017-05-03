Giller finalist Gary Barwin makes sho...

Giller finalist Gary Barwin makes short list for Leacock Medal for Humour

680News

Gary Barwin is up for yet another literary honour after making the short list for the Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour. The Hamilton-based author was recognized for "Yiddish for Pirates" , which was a finalist for the Governor General's Literary Award for Fiction and the Scotiabank Giller Prize last year.

Chicago, IL

