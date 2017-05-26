G7 leaders agree on counterterrorism, but clash with Trump on climate, trade
Donald Trump and his six fellow G7 leaders, who seemed to take up a lot less space next to the larger-than-life U.S. president, agreed Friday to do more to counter violent extremism, but remained far apart on issues like climate change and free trade. A statement, separate from the not-yet-complete final communique, said that while the G7 is already committed to the fight against terrorism, Monday's deadly attack in Manchester has driven home the need to step up efforts - and quickly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An ailing boy, a residential school infirmary a...
|32 min
|Idiot Priest Pedo...
|2
|Old Ontario needs New Age thinking 0 5/26/2017 ...
|5 hr
|Mark
|1
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|6 hr
|Captain Obvious
|83
|As they turn 83, surviving Dionne quintuplets s...
|13 hr
|Brent
|2
|Medicine Hat MP Motz endorses Erin Oa Toole for...
|14 hr
|Brent
|1
|Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid...
|14 hr
|Mother Nature
|1
|Severe Thunderstorm watch for south of North Bay
|Fri
|Good 4 em
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC