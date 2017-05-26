G7 leaders agree on counterterrorism, but clash with Trump on climate, trade

Donald Trump and his six fellow G7 leaders, who seemed to take up a lot less space next to the larger-than-life U.S. president, agreed Friday to do more to counter violent extremism, but remained far apart on issues like climate change and free trade. A statement, separate from the not-yet-complete final communique, said that while the G7 is already committed to the fight against terrorism, Monday's deadly attack in Manchester has driven home the need to step up efforts - and quickly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.