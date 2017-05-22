Freeland speech to trumpet Canadian tolerance, but no shouting at Trump please
Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says the world wants Canada to trumpet tolerance and diversity. That's her plan for what is being billed as a major foreign policy speech early next month.
