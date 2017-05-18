Former PCO boss eyes border agency watchdog options for Trudeau Liberals
The Trudeau government has hired a former top public servant to study options for more robust oversight of Canada's border agency - the latest sign the agency could soon have new people looking over its shoulder. Former Privy Council clerk Mel Cappe expects to complete his report by the end of the month on whether enhanced review of the Canada Border Services Agency is needed and, if so, how that could best be accomplished.
