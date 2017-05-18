Former cabinet minister Vic Toews challenges conflict ruling in Federal Court
Former cabinet minister Vic Toews says ethics commissioner Mary Dawson made findings that are "inaccurate and inconsistent with the evidence" in ruling he violated conflict-of-interest provisions. In an application filed with the Federal Court of Canada to have Dawson's April ruling thrown out, Toews also says he was unable to properly respond to the accusations because witnesses were barred from speaking to him.
