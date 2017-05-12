Former budget watchdog's think-tank q...

Former budget watchdog's think-tank questions Liberal infrastructure bank plan

Researchers at a think tank headed by Canada's former parliamentary budget watchdog are poking holes in the federal government's plan to create a new infrastructure financing agency. Kevin Page's team at the University of Ottawa says the Trudeau government hasn't shown a solid business case for its new infrastructure bank, which is designed to attract private dollars to finance public goods.

Chicago, IL

