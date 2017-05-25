Forest Fire: Big Evacuation At Manitoba First Nation
A forest fire is forcing the evacuation of at least 300 people at Red Sucker Lake First Nation. People with health worries will be helped by Red Cross communities in Thompson, and afterwards those evacuated will be taken to Winnipeg until the danger has subsided.
