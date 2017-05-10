Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Don't blame me, I voted for Kodos: It won't be just political junkies feasting on the results of the B.C. election Tuesday. The business community will be watching the outcome of a campaign where NDP Leader John Horgan, the chief rival of Christy Clark's Liberal government, has spoken out against the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline and cast doubt over the Site C hydro dam.

