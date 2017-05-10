Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
Don't blame me, I voted for Kodos: It won't be just political junkies feasting on the results of the B.C. election Tuesday. The business community will be watching the outcome of a campaign where NDP Leader John Horgan, the chief rival of Christy Clark's Liberal government, has spoken out against the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline and cast doubt over the Site C hydro dam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Son of late PM Pierre Trudeau becomes Canada's ... (Oct '15)
|6 min
|Trudeau your Pres...
|32
|Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13)
|48 min
|Macron your Presi...
|3
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|12 hr
|Max
|1
|John Ivison: Late in the CPC leadership race, C...
|19 hr
|frank
|1
|Award-winning author Richard Wagamese honoured ...
|19 hr
|frank
|1
|Gatineau ready with list of requests for Armed ...
|Sun
|DND there
|1
|Posted: 45 minutes agoComments (0)Gas prices al...
|Sun
|Pea under the SHELL
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC