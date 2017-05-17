First Nations vow to use courts and other means if necessary to stop Keystone XL
A coalition of aboriginal groups from Canada and the U.S. has signed a declaration against the Keystone XL pipeline, vowing to use the courts and whatever other means necessary to block the controversial project. At a signing ceremony in Calgary, leaders of the Blackfoot Confederacy and Great Sioux Nation representing tribes in both countries called for more dialogue and consultations on the project, which would run through their traditional lands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|1 hr
|Yankee Brand Cool...
|8
|Elevator mishap reports reveal litany of misery...
|5 hr
|idiocy there 2
|1
|Kim ThAoy's plea to Canada: 'Help refugees the ...
|8 hr
|Frank hoffa
|1
|Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown...
|Wed
|Faith
|2
|Clark to continue governing B.C.
|Wed
|LMLS
|1
|The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom...
|Wed
|LMLS
|1
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Tue
|Lottery Traitors
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC