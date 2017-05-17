First Nations vow to use courts and o...

First Nations vow to use courts and other means if necessary to stop Keystone XL

A coalition of aboriginal groups from Canada and the U.S. has signed a declaration against the Keystone XL pipeline, vowing to use the courts and whatever other means necessary to block the controversial project. At a signing ceremony in Calgary, leaders of the Blackfoot Confederacy and Great Sioux Nation representing tribes in both countries called for more dialogue and consultations on the project, which would run through their traditional lands.

Chicago, IL

