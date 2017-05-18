Final counts in B.C. election due in ...

Final counts in B.C. election due in days; high stakes for Liberals, NDP, Greens

British Columbia's final ballot count starts Monday to determine which party forms the province's next government almost two weeks after election day, barring judicial recounts. Christy Clark's Liberals held a slight lead heading into the final count, needing only one riding to change in their favour for the slimmest of majority governments in the province's 87-seat legislature.

