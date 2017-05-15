Federal government warned about perils of tightening tax amnesty program
Within weeks, Ottawa is expected to unveil proposed restrictions to an income tax amnesty program that has raked in millions for federal coffers, but experts are warning the government to tread carefully so that the changes don't siphon off the revenue flow. Under the voluntary disclosure program, Canadians are allowed a second chance to make changes to their tax returns before auditors come calling.
