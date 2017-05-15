Federal cabinet to have oversight in ...

Federal cabinet to have oversight in infrastructure bank deals:...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Northern Life

The Trudeau cabinet will have a say in approving infrastructure projects evaluated by a new agency designed to merge billions in public and private cash - even though it's supposed to operate at arm's-length from government. The government's goal is to make the soon-to-be-launched infrastructure bank as independent as possible when it comes to the governance and management of projects, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ontario MPP Jagmeet Singh readies launch for fe... 4 hr King Pin Jagmeat 1
News The real wedges in the Conservative leadership ... 15 hr JustUs Radio Network 1
News The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble 16 hr Rhoda Ambrosia - ... 2
News Elevator incident reports reveal litany of mise... 18 hr Rhoda Ambrosia - ... 4
News Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13) 22 hr Stop Statism 6
News 'Whole body was smoking:' Kids throw dog into f... Mon Cooper Joe Namath 8
News Mexico Abuses Their Own Illegal Immigrants (Oct '15) Mon Grecian Formula d... 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,391 • Total comments across all topics: 281,053,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC